Manchester United set to land TWO Brighton stars this summer - report

Manchester United will splash the cash on two Brighton players this summer, in a bid to bolster their midfield ranks ahead of Champions League football next season.

The Telegraph report that the Red Devils are keen to add World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister to their team ahead of next term, along with his Seagulls team-mate Moises Caceido.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is a long-term admirer of Mac Allister, in particular, who played a key role in Argentina's triumph at Qatar '22. The Dutchman feels 24-year-old Mac Allister has the workrate to flourish in his high-intensity gameplan, as well as the pace and composure in possession to hurt opponents. Mac Allister currently has eight goals and one assist for Brighton in the Premier League this season. It is believed a bid in the region of €65 million could be enough to tempt Brighton to sell.

Caceido is linked with a number of Europe's elite clubs this summer. Both Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Ecuadorian workhorse. The 21 year old has won praise for his tough tackling, physicality and ability to carry the ball forwards to initiate attacks. He would command a fee of around €60m.

Ten Hag is reportedly keen to overhaul the squad he inherited when taking charge of Man United last summer. He has already sold the likes of Andreas Pereira to Fulham and James Garner to Everton, while Cristiano Ronaldo was allowed to leave on a free transfer after falling out with the United hierarchy. Other players linked with a summer move away from Old Trafford include Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Dean Henderson, Alex Telles and Amad Diallo.

The sale of those assets would free up additional cash to land top targets that would compete for a place in Ten Hag's starting lineup.