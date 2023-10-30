Manchester United takeover to 'accelerate quickly' – as Fabrizio Romano confirms €200m defensive trio lined up: report

Manchester United fan and INEOS businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks like completing his partial takeover of the club imminently – and there are big plans for new stars.

The Red Devils were easily dispatched in Sunday's derby, as Manchester City beat Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford. Boos rang out at both half-time and full-time, with United fans leaving in their droves before the final whistle.

Ratcliffe is expected to purchase a 25 per cent stake from the Glazer family in the coming weeks, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano detailing the plans of the billionaire, who wants to improve the situation on the pitch.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a lifelong Manchester United fan (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Once the final details are agreed upon by both parties, the takeover process is set to accelerate quickly and Ratcliffe is expected United’s board by the end of the year," Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing.

"I told you United were already scouting some players such as Antonio Silva from Benfica, who’s considered a super talented centre-back. Staying in Portugal, a Sporting player called Goncalo Inacio who is left-footed and a different kind of centre-back, more technical than fast, is being looked at."

VIDEO: Jim Ratcliffe's Manchester United Takeover EXPLAINED

With Silva said to have a release clause of €100 million and Inacio's buy-out confirmed by Sporting to be €60m, it could be expensive business improving United's side – with another €40m player close to Ratcliffe being considered too.

"Jean-Clair Todibo is having an incredible season at Nice and was already very expensive last summer when United considered the possibility of signing him,’ Romano continued.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"At that point Nice wanted €40m/€45m, so imagine now, with the club first in the Ligue 1 table, the boy is gonna be super expensive."

Transfermarkt values Todibo at €30m.

More Manchester United stories

New plans for a partial takeover of Manchester United were revealed last week, but have been met with opposition by many already.

In the meantime, one former United player has criticised the state of the club's training ground.

And a top Dutch coach has told FourFourTwo why he turned down the chance to work at Manchester United.