Manchester United transfer news: Newcastle and West Ham to battle for Jesse Lingard

Newcastle United will compete with West Ham for the January signing of Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard, according to reports.

The England international enjoyed a superb loan spell with the Hammers in the second half of last season, but he has struggled for game time on his return to Old Trafford.

The Sun writes that Newcastle are interested in making a mid-season move for the 28-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

But West Ham are also keen on bringing him in permanently, after the attacking midfielder scored nine goals in 16 games for them last term.

You haven’t had to look far to find Newcastle transfer stories since they were taken over by a Saudi-backed consortium earlier this month to suddenly become one of the richest clubs in world football.

The Magpies are almost certain to make moves in the mid-season transfer window to strengthen a squad currently languishing in 19th place in the Premier League table, without a win all season.

Lingard seems like a sensible and realistic target, as he will be eager to increase his game time and boost his England World Cup chances leading up to the tournament taking place this time next year.

Additionally, he’s unlikely to cost an awful lot given that he’s out of contract in six months’ time – not that price is a big deterrent for Newcastle nowadays.

It will be intriguing to see how this evolves if both clubs come in with an offer.

Lingard would have to choose between joining a Newcastle side at risk of relegation but with big ambitions for the future, or a West Ham team that is competing in Europe and where he is already a much-loved figure.

Either way, it’s a shame to see him warming the bench after showing such impressive form in London.

Lingard is yet to make a Premier League start in 2021-22, despite scoring twice in his four substitute appearances for United to date.

