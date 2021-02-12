Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane tops star-studded shortlist

Real Madrid and France defender Raphael Varane is among the names on Manchester United’s shortlist of transfer targets for this summer, say reports.

The Red Devils are prioritising the recruitment of a new centre-back at the end of the season after conceding 30 goals in 23 Premier League games so far this term.

ESPN reports that World Cup-winning defender Varane’s name is on a star-studded list of targets that also includes Sevilla youngster Jules Kounde, Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings, Braga’s David Carmo and Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig.

Varane has become one of the world’s best players in his position since his move to the Bernabeu from Lens in 2011, winning four Champions Leagues, three La Liga titles and the World Cup among other trophies.

His contract in the Spanish capital is up in June 2022 and United are considering the 27-year-old as a potential partner for Harry Maguire at Old Trafford.

Sevilla’s 22-year-old Kounde is one of the most exciting defensive talents in Europe, while 21-year-old Carmo is another highly rated prospect who was the subject of interest from Liverpool in January.

Upamecano has been linked with several top European clubs after his impressive form at Leipzig, but Bayern Munich are thought to be the favourites to secure his signature.

Sweden international Victor Lindelof will stay at Old Trafford, but Eric Bailly could leave after struggling with injuries throughout his time in England.

