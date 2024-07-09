Manchester United 'seriously interested' in Euro 2024 hero, as they look to hijack a rival's transfer: report
Manchester United are yet to make a transfer this summer, but things could be about to change...
Manchester United are looking to bring a player who impressed at Euro 2024 to the club this summer, stealing him from under the noses of a rival team.
While other clubs are making plenty of moves in the transfer market, Manchester United have so far been slow off the mark. New sporting director Dan Ashworth is getting his feet under the table, while Erik ten Hag's future at the club has only recently been confirmed.
Despite that, though, the Red Devils have plenty of targets around Europe, with one having particularly impressed in Germany at Euro 2024.
According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Manchester United are "seriously interested" in signing Fenerbahce full-back Ferdi Kadioglu, but they'll have to hijack Arsenal's proposed deal for the 24-year-old.
Last month, after Borussia Dortmund reportedly had a €25m bid rejected by Fenerbahce, with Arsenal immediately making contact with the player after being impressed by his displays for Turkey at Euro 2024. Indeed, Kadioglu played every minute of Turkey's five games at the tournament, helping them reach the quarter-finals before eventually being knocked out by the Netherlands.
Jose Mourinho is also keen to keep his key players at the Turkish side this summer, as he looks to get off to a strong start at Fenerbahce. President Ali Koc has also stated that an offer of at least €35m is required for them to consider selling.
A versatile player, Kadioglu regularly operates from left-back even though he is right-footed, and he can also play further forward if required. This versatility is what has raised interest at Manchester United, with Kadioglu able to provide competition for not only Luke Shaw, but Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back, too.
Valued at €21m by Transfermarkt, Kadioglu's contract will expire at Fenerbahce in two years' time.
In FourFourTwo's opinion, this is a deal that could make sense, considering the club's issues in defence last season due to injuries, though a left-back isn't a priority. Shaw will start when fully fit, while Tyrell Malacia should make a return in the new season, too. With other positions to focus on, and PSRs to keep balanced, it doesn't seem likely that Kadioglu will end up at Old Trafford this summer.
