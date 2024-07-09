Manchester United given green light for South American superstar defender - to partner Matthijs De Ligt: report

Manchester United are on the cusp of bringing Matthijs De Ligt to Old Trafford – and could end up partnering him with a €100 million superstar in their defence.

Backline woes were a theme for Erik ten Hag last season, who was reduced to the bare bones when it came to defenders. Johnny Evans ended up making 23 appearances in the league for Manchester United – far more than Ten Hag anticipated – with Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw ruled out with long-term injuries.

The Red Devils are keen to avoid a repeat of such a problem by bringing in Dutchman De Ligt close to agreeing a move – and now, a long-term target has become available to partner him.

Matthijs de Ligt looks about to move to Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Sport says that Uruguayan superstar Ronald Araujo has been put up for sale.

Barcelona sporting director Deco is in need of funds, according to the report, with Frenkie De Jong's possible sale this summer now an obstacle after he picked up an injury that ruled him out of Euro 2024.

Mundo Deportivo have previously reported that Araujo has stalled on a contract extension keeping him in Catalonia beyond 2026 – and with Deco growing worried that the centre-back's value is depreciating, he's been deemed a sellable asset, with United having a historic interest in the player.

Araujo is one of the best centre-backs in the world, with FourFourTwo describing last month as, “A typically bullish and aggressive South American, [who] stands on the shoulders of giants and remains as one of Barcelona’s key men season after season.”

Ronald Araujo has been linked with Manchester United for years (Image credit: Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, this could be a golden opportunity for United to secure an elite-level talent, giving United three top centre-backs, to add to Martinez and De Ligt. Araujo could well play at right-back, too.

Despite rumours circulating for years that Araujo is admired by United chiefs, though, this is a move that could have to wait until the transfer team bring in a few more players to raise the floor of the squad.

Araujo is worth €70m according to Transfermarkt.

