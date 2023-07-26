Manchester United report: 20-year-old talent REJECTS move to Red Devils

Manchester United have missed out on signing a target this transfer window, after the player reportedly turned down a move to Old Trafford.

With the signings of Mason Mount and Andre Onana already completed this summer, Manchester United's main focus has been on bringing in a new striker to fill a large hole in the squad.

While that seemingly remains the priority, with Erik ten Hag even suggesting progress is being made on that front, the Red Devils have also been looking at other positions in the team to create more competition for places.

One player who won't be joining, though, is 20-year-old Japan international Zion Suzuki, according to Japanese outlet Sponichi. Suzuki currently plays for Urawa Reds in the J-League, but turned down a move to Manchester United in favour of staying in Japan.

Manchester United offered Urawa Reds a fee in the region of £5m, which would have made Suzuki the most expensive player in J-League history. Transfermarkt values him at just £200k.

However, the report suggests that with the 2024 Paris Olympics coming up at the end of the 2023/24 season, Suzuki wants to be in contention to make the Japan squad competing for the gold medal.

Zion Suzuki has rejected a move to Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Manchester United have signed Andre Onana for £47.2m this summer, Dean Henderson looks destined to leave the club, leaving space for a back-up goalkeeper. Tom Heaton is still contracted to the club, but the 37-year-old could leave with Luton Town interested.

Matej Kovar and Nathan Bishop have both played for Ten Hag's side during this pre-season, but the Dutchman reportedly wanted to bring in Suzuki with a view to the future. Both Kovar and Bishop are 23, respectively, meaning Suzuki would provide an even younger option.

Manchester United wanted a back-up goalkeeper to Andre Onana (Image credit: Getty Images)

