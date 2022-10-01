Manchester United's Antony 'learning a lot' from 'video game' Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United's £82 million summer signing Antony says he is thrilled to be learning from Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford after watching the Portuguese on video games and on television growing up.

Antony joined United from Ajax in a big-money move in the summer and Ronaldo ended up staying despite persistent rumours he would leave for a club in the Champions League.

"I'm feeling very happy, and I told this to him, because we always follow up and have this dialogue," Antony told ESPN Brasil.

"He always makes me feel comfortable. It looks like I have known him for a long time, and I told him this.

"He has a beautiful history and he is a huge reference for those who are younger than him. Something flashes in my mind, like we play videogames [of him], watch him on television and right now I share some moments with him, for me it is very rewarding.

"Like I said: I'm still young, I am 22 years old and I'm learning a lot from him."