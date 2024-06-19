Line-up quiz! Can you name the Germany line-up from the Euro 2008 game against Austria?

Time for another of our big football quizzes - and this time we're stepping away from Euro 2024 for a moment to go back six years and ask you to name the Germany starting XI that saw off co-hosts Austria in 2008.

This is a classic German line-up – it was Joachim Low's first tournament as boss.

The Germans claimed a 1-0 win in their final group game to set up a run to the final in Vienna that summer, where a Fernando Torres winner would kick off a period of Spanish dominance in European and world football.

But how well can you remember that German side? The timer will count upwards with this one – we're just looking for the XI who started the fixture.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you name?

