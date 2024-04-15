Marcus Rashford abuse has become 'personal', says former Manchester United attacker

Marcus Rashford is enduring a difficult season at Manchester United and one of the club's former players believes abuse aimed at the England international online has become personal.

Rashford returned to form in 2022/23 with 30 goals in all competitions for Erik ten Hag's side, including one in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley as the Red Devils beat Newcastle United to win a first piece of silverware since 2017.

But Ten Hag's second season has been characterised by a lack of goals and Rashford in particular has struggled this term, with only eight in 39 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions.

The 26-year-old, who has been subjected to horrific racial abuse online in the past, has been targeted again on social media this season for his performances and a perceived lack of effort at times.

It is understood the player is going through a difficult period, having lost two people close to him in recent times, while he was also criticised by Ten Hag for attending a birthday party at a nighclub after a 3-0 loss to Manchester City in November.

"It's always difficult for anyone to really know [what is going on]," former United player Alan Smith, speaking to FourFourTwo via 1337.Games, said.

"It's a bit of a generational thing. Criticism of someone's football has always been an acceptable thing and always been the case, any player has always been through the good and the bad opinions – you want to know that your teammates are the ones that know what you're doing for the team and the manager, and that's all that matters.

"Outside of that, it becomes a bit more personal. No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors and I do think that’s where the line has to be drawn. Once it becomes personal then it’s a different story. I feel like you can question someone’s performance, but the line is crossed when you’re questioning someone’s integrity and people have a reaction to it, that becomes the issue.

"Then it becomes a pointless debate about people that people know nothing about. It becomes personal and you’re not talking about someone's football ability."

Next up for Rashford and Manchester United is an FA Cup semi-final against Coventry City at Wembley next weekend.

