Marcus Rashford could join Cristiano Ronaldo on exclusive list of Manchester United players if he scores in the FA Cup final

Marcus Rashford has enjoyed the best season of his professional career, and the forward has the opportunity to join an exclusive list of Manchester United players against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Having already bagged 30 goals in 55 appearances for the Red Devils this season, one more at Wembley would see him become just the sixth player in history to score a goal in both domestic cup competitions for Manchester United.

Currently, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jesse Lingard, Brian McClair, Mark Hughes and Norman Whiteside all sit on that list, having managed a goal in both the League Cup and FA Cup finals throughout their Manchester United careers.

Lingard is the most recent addition, having followed up his 2016 FA Cup final-winning strike against Crystal Palace with a goal in United's 3-2 win over Southampton in the League Cup a year later.

Rashford's goal against Newcastle United in the League Cup final earlier this season grants him the opportunity to join the exclusive club, should he bag against rivals Manchester City.

Of course, Casemiro could also climb onto the list, with his header in the first half, also against Newcastle United earlier this campaign, offering the Brazilian a surprising chance to etch his name into the Manchester United goalscoring history books.

Regardless, Erik ten Hag won't mind if neither player manages to score - as long as someone does and his defence is able to shut out Erling Haaland and Co. for the full 90 minutes. Not only would that stop Manchester City in their hunt for the treble, it would also ensure the Dutchman lifts his second trophy in his debut season, on top of Champions League qualification.

City, meanwhile, could become the first side in 120 years to win the FA Cup without conceding a single goal in any of their games in the competition throughout the season - though that depends on them keeping the Red Devils quiet.