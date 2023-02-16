Marcus Rashford equals scoring record as Manchester United draw with Barcelona

Marcus Rashford equalled his highest goals total for a single season by scoring in Manchester United (opens in new tab)'s Europa League draw with Barcelona (opens in new tab) at the Camp Nou.

The Red Devils' red-hot forward continued his remarkable renaissance as the first leg of the knockout round play-off finished 2-2, equalising less than three minutes after Marcos Alonso had broken the deadlock for the hosts.

Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen arguably could have done better with the near-post effort, but Rashford won't care one bit: he's now found the net 22 times in all competitions this season, equalling his career best from 2019/20.

The 25-year-old was also heavily involved in United's second, darting explosively into the box and ultimately seeing his dangerous ball across the face of goal inadvertently turned in by Blaugrana defender Jules Kounde. That wasn't to be the winner, though, as Raphinha's cross-cum-shot travelled all the way in to leave the tie delicately poised.

Linked with a move away from Old Trafford last summer, Rashford has battled back from a desperately poor 2021/22 campaign in stunning style, regaining his spot in the England squad for last year's World Cup – where he bagged three goals to finish as the Three Lions joint top scorer alongside Bukayo Saka.

He'll be hoping to add to his tally when United entertain Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday, before next Thursday's second leg against Barca.