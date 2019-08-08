Manchester United reopen talks with Juventus over transfer of attacker

Manchester United have resumed discussions with Juventus over the transfer of Mario Mandzukic, according to Sky Sports.

United are on the lookout for a new striker as Romelu Lukaku edges closer to a move to Inter.

The Red Devils were linked with the experienced Croatian earlier in the week, before appearing to cool their interest.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are now back in discussions with Juve as they attempt to complete a deal.

Mandzukic has won four Serie A titles in Turin, while he also claimed two Bundesliga crowns and the Champions League during his time at Bayern Munich.

United failed in their pursuit of Mandzukic's team-mate, Paulo Dybala, who is now being chased by Tottenham.

