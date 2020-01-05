Matt Doherty confident Wolves can finish the job against Manchester United

Matt Doherty has backed Wolves to cause Manchester United more FA Cup pain.

The defender remains confident after the 0-0 third-round draw at Molineux on Saturday.

Wolves are unbeaten in five games against United since their return to the Premier League last season and knocked them out of the FA Cup last March.

They have also beaten Manchester City twice this term and took three points against Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal last season.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side now face a replay at Old Trafford this month but Doherty remains unfazed.

He said: “In big games our record is quite good. Against the so-called top six we play very well, and we seem to get on the positive side of the result more often than not.

“When these teams come here, we’re not scared. We know what we have to do, we know how to play against them, and we back ourselves to beat them.”

Doherty was denied an opener by Sergio Romero’s stunning save while Raul Jimenez hit the bar late on, with Marcus Rashford hitting the woodwork for United.

Ireland international Doherty also had a goal disallowed when his header deflected off his arm in the second half.

He told the club’s official site: “With the way the rules are nowadays, I knew it wasn’t going to be allowed. I think the ref even blew up as it went in the net and he gave the free-kick straight away.

“I would’ve known if it’d hit my shoulder, but I knew that it hit my arm, so I just ran back because there’s no point in arguing. I knew what was going to happen.

“We might have (got away with the handball if there was no VAR), but I guess this is the day of age you don’t get away with anything anymore.

“I guess that’s what VAR is for, to rule out stuff like that when it hits your arm. I don’t know if it was still going to go in or not, but they’re the rules.”

United failed to have a shot on target in the match and only kept their third clean sheet since September.

Victor Lindelof was one of only four survivors from the 2-0 defeat at Arsenal last week and praised back-up goalkeeper Romero for his performance.

“We all know what a great goalkeeper he is,” he told manutd.com. “He shows that every time he plays and I don’t know how many clean sheets he has kept now.

“But he is an amazing, amazing goalkeeper and an amazing guy so I am very happy for him.

“It was a tight game and we have those players who can do a bit of magic to score goals for us but it wasn’t there.

“I am not sure what to say. It is a tough place to play, but I am frustrated that we didn’t win.”