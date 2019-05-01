Why Manchester United could beat Barcelona to the signing of Matthijs de Ligt

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt wants to join Barcelona this summer, but his agent would prefer him to sign for Manchester United, Bayern Munich or Juventus.

De Ligt has starred for the Amsterdammers this season, helping Erik ten Hag's side reach the Champions League semi-finals and challenge for the Eredivisie title.

El Mundo Deportivo report that the 19-year-old is keen to follow team-mate Frenkie de Jong to the Camp Nou at the end of the campaign.

However, the player's agent, Mino Raiola, wants his client to join a more economically profitable club such as United, Bayern or Juve.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to conduct a squad overhaul at Old Trafford this summer, with defensive reinforcements high up his wish list.

De Ligt would surely be of interest to the Norwegian, who also wants to sign a new right-back ahead of his first full season as United boss.

The Ajax captain has made 51 appearances and scored six goals this term, including the winner in their Champions League quarter-final victory over Juventus.

