Manchester United eye Serie A striker in bid to bolster attack

Manchester United could use Inter's interest in Romelu Lukaku to try and bring Mauro Icardi to Old Trafford.

The Daily Express report that United are weighing up an approach for Icardi, who new Inter boss Antonio Conte is willing to sell.

Conte is keen to replace the Argentinian with Lukaku, a player he tried to sign while in charge of Chelsea.

And United want to capitalise by arranging a swap deal which would see Icardi move to the Premier League.

The Serie A side are desperate to get their former captain off the books and would reportedly be open to such a transfer.

Icardi has scored 124 goals in 219 appearances in all competitions for Inter.

READ MORE

5 La Liga stars we could see in the Premier League next season – and where they might end up

5 Championship games you can't miss next season