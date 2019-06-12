Manchester United turn to Norwich City teenager for Wan-Bissaka alternative

According to Sky Sports, United will seek Aarons as a cheaper option.

The report states that United are readying a new improved bid for Wan-Bissaka, after their initial bid of £40 million was rebuffed.

Palace value the England U21 international, who has three years left on his current conrtact, at £60 million.

But if they do sell Wan-Bissaka, they may make a move for 19-year-old Aarons themselves.

The Eagles wont be alone in pursuit of the EFL Young Player of the Year, however, with Tottenham and RB Leipzig also reportedly showing interest.

