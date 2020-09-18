Max Lowe is keen to prove he can cut it with the Blades

Max Lowe aims to make an impression on Sheffield United head coach Chris Wilder this season as the summer signing admitted the prospect of featuring in the Premier League is “a big step up”.

Lowe has never before played in the English top-flight but, having arrived from Derby earlier this month, the 23-year-old was given a taste of what to expect after being given his debut at Burnley in the Carabao Cup on Thursday.

He was one of 10 changes from the side that were beaten by Wolves on Monday but the fringe players and new arrivals gave a good account of themselves as Burnley only progressed 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

Lowe himself showed he was far from overawed by the occasion as he provided the low cross that saw David McGoldrick open the scoring before Matej Vydra’s leveller ensured the second round clash would be decided by spot-kicks.

Lowe told his club’s official website: “That was important for a lot of us that haven’t played in this league. It is a big step up for us but we need to show the gaffer we’re ready and if we’re ever thrown in, he can trust us.

“I feel like a lot of us made it easy for him if we are picked in future. Every one of us wants to be in the starting XI but it’s good because it’s healthy competition, the squad is really strong this year.

“It keeps everyone on their toes and that’s the best way to go forwards and if we want to be where we want to be in the league, that’s the only way you can look at it.”

Lowe admitted moving to South Yorkshire initially seemed a daunting prospect because of the quick turnaround in seasons.

But while he may find his path to regular first-team football blocked by Republic of Ireland left-back Enda Stevens this season, Lowe believes he has settled well as he looks to adapt to the set-up at his new club.

He said: “At first I was worried, I’m not going to lie, because it was a quick turnaround.

“But the gaffer and the lads have been fantastic, it’s been really easy getting to know the lads, knowing the formation and more importantly knowing my role in the team.

“It is healthy competition (between me and Stevens) but it’s not like me and Enda don’t talk to each other.

“He’s helped me a lot this week and I appreciate it because he’s done really well over the last couple of seasons so whatever he gives me advice-wise, I’ll take from him.”