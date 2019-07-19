Manchester United make enquiry for Merih Demiral – but face competition

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to reinforce his backline this summer, with Leicester’s Harry Maguire their top target.

However, the high cost of doing a deal for the England international has seen the Old Trafford club consider Demiral as an option, according to Turkish Football.

The outlet says a source close to the player has revealed that United and Atletico Madrid have contacted the Turkey international’s agents about a potential move.

The 21-year-old arrived in Serie A at Sassuolo in January before joining the Old Lady this summer in a reported €18 million deal.

However, the arrival of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, adding to centre-back options that already include Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Daniele Rugani, mean Demiral’s game time in Turin could be limited.

Juve don’t want to loan out the defender or sell him on a permanent deal to a domestic rival, and Demiral’s priority is said to be fighting for a starting place with the Serie A champions.

The youngster impressed on loan at Sassuolo from Alanyaspor in the second half of the 2018/19 campaign, scoring two goals in 14 appearances and establishing himself as a regular in the heart of defence for his country.

