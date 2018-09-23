Messi breaks LaLiga record

Lionel Messi has broken the record for the most appearances in LaLiga by a non-Spanish player.

Messi made his 423rd LaLiga appearance when he was named in the Barcelona team for Sunday's home game against Girona.

The Argentina international overtakes a former Barcelona team-mate, Dani Alves, who previously occupied the record with 422 outings.

Messi is in a rich vein of form since taking the Barca captaincy, scoring a hat-trick in a 4-0 Champions League defeat of PSV last time out.