Skriniar speaks out on future amid Manchester United interest

The Slovakia international, who joined the Serie A giants from Sampdoria in the summer of 2017, has been monitored by United after impressive form in Italy and during this season’s Champions League clashes with Tottenham, Barcelona and PSV.

However, the 23-year-old has ruled out a move to the Premier League by stating his intention to sign a new contract with the Nerazzurri.

“Everyone knows that I want to stay here, I have a great relationship with the club and the directors,” he told Tuttosport.

“We’re talking about a renewal and are close to an agreement. In February? We’ll find the best moment to do it.

“It’d be nice to win a trophy here: we’ve gone without one for too long and everyone wants one.”

The centre-back admitted that he was surprised to hear Inter coach Luciano Spalletti claim that he is worth €100m earlier this season.

“I thought it was a joke,” he said. “I know he said it after the Barcelona match, but I didn’t believe it and I said it wasn’t true to those who asked me.

“Of course, it’s nice to hear something like that, but it’s not the price tag that matters, it’s what you do on the pitch. It’s not a weight on my shoulders.”