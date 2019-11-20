Agent reveals Real Madrid are ahead of Barcelona in race for Inter defender Milan Skriniar

The Slovakia international is at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between Real and their rivals Barcelona after impressing for the Serie A side.

Recent reports claimed that the Clasico clubs are willing to make significant bids for the 24-year-old, after he was linked with Manchester United and Liverpool over the summer.

But Mithat Halis, a partner at Star and Friends, the company that represents Skriniar, has revealed that the Bernabeu giants are currently favourites to secure his signature.

"Skriniar is worth €100 million," he told AS.

"Real Madrid and Barcelona are competing for his signing for the last two years.

“Now Real Madrid are closer to reaching agreement with Inter Milan because they want and they need him much more than Barcelona."

He added: "Real Madrid have to look for alternatives to their centre-backs, (Sergio) Ramos and (Raphael) Varane".

A move next summer appears to be more likely than in January, when the Serie A side would be reluctant to sell.

Skriniar joined Inter from Sampdoria in 2017 for around €28m, and the newspaper claims that they turned down a €55m bid from Manchester City just six months later.

He has since established himself as one of the top defenders in the Italian game, and has a contract at San Siro until 2023.

The Slovakian has played every minute of Inter’s campaign under Antonio Conte this season, making 16 appearances between Serie A and the Champions League.

Inter are currently second in the standings, one point behind leaders Juventus.

