Mlambo, Mulenga and Ndengane lead list of 8 players released by Pirates

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the release of eight first-team players with the likes of Augustine Mulenga, Xola Mlambo and Alfred Ndengane all leaving the club.

The Buccaneers have so far announced four new players in Thulani Hlatshwayo, Deon Hotto, Collins Makgaka and Terrance Dzvukamanja ahead of the 2020/21 season, with the club expected tp still add to their ranks.

The Soweto giants finished third in the 2019/20 league season after a disruptive campaign following the departure of Milutin Sredojevic and after a care-taker stint Rhulani Mokwena, with Josef Zinnbauer coming in to steady the ship.

Many of the stars released were a vital part of Micho’s Pirates side but have struggled for game time under the German.

Pirates confirmed the news in a statement on their website which read:

Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that it has met with the following players and their respective representatives and both parties have agreed to mutually terminate.

• Alfred Ndengane

• Diamond Thopola

• Xola Mlambo

• Meshack Maphangule

• Brian Hlongwa

• Thembela Sikhakhane

• Augustine Mulenga

• Tercious Malepe

The Club would like to thank all the players for their service and wish them the best in their future endeavours.