Real Madrid could boost revival with audacious bid for Liverpool star

According to AS, Real Madrid are monitoring Salah's situation, as they reportedly have been since last summer.

The Egyptian scored a penalty in the opening minutes of the Champions League final on Saturday.

Salah was coy when asked about his future after the game.

"Now, I cannot talk about my future," he told the press.

Having already all but acquired Eden Hazard, Real Madrid are looking for even more firepower and Salah has contributed 100 goals to Liverpool over the last two seasons.

However, it's reported that Liverpool's Premier League rivals Manchester United, and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, are also showing interest in Salah. It is not believed that any move for Salag

Salah is 27 on June 15th and has a contract at Liverpool until 2023, meaning any move for him is thought to be very expensive.

