Moratta: Van Persie signing is a 'fans dream'

The Dutchman is expected to leave Arsenal this summer after snubbing the opportunity to sign a new deal with the Gunners.

Reports suggest Manchester City and Manchester United are keen to sign the 28-year-old, who has just 12 months left to run on his current contract.

The Old Lady have also expressed an interest in Van Persie, with the Italian outfit expected to strengthen their front-line during the transfer window.

And Moratta has admitted the Turin team are trying to snare the Gunners captain, saying: "[Robin] van Persie is a fans' dream.

"Everyone has dreams but then you have to confront this with the reality.

"We know what we have to do, and that is the important thing."