Motherwell re-sign Devante Cole after letting Jermaine Hylton go to Ross County

Motherwell have re-signed Devante Cole after letting Jermaine Hylton move to Ross County.

Forward Cole scored four goals in a six-month loan spell from Wigan at the start of last season before returning to England to sign for Doncaster.

The 25-year-old has joined until the end of the campaign.

Manager Stephen Robinson told Motherwell’s official website: “Obviously we have worked with Devante before, so we know what we are getting from him.

“He give us options all across the forward line and adds pace. He has proven he can score goals coming in from the wider positions and he will add real competition to the front line.”

Hylton scored four goals in 41 appearances and had an impressive debut campaign but all five of his outings this term came off the bench as Robinson claimed the winger was not fit enough to start.

His chances of getting himself back in the team were further diminished as Robinson switched formation to a 3-5-2.

The Motherwell boss said: “We wish Jermaine good luck and all the best for his future.

“At his age he wanted regular football. This was a good opportunity for him and we feel the way he has conducted himself deserved that chance to leave now.”