Motherwell waiting on Juhani Ojala ahead of Livingston showdown
By PA Staff published
Motherwell will assess Juhani Ojala ahead of their cinch Premiership match against Livingston.
The defender has missed several games through injury but has made a return to training in recent days.
The injured Ricki Lamie and Mark O’Hara remain on the sidelines while Callum Slattery is suspended.
Livingston boss David Martindale will have one player missing with Covid-19 issues for the trip to Fir Park.
Skipper Nicky Devlin misses the trip to face his former club because of a one-match ban.
Cristian Montano (hamstring) and Tom Parkes (knee) remain out although the former is back running, as is Keaghan Jacobs, while long-term absentees Adam Lewis and Daniel Barden remain sidelined.
