Mourinho? Ausilio dismisses Inter return after United sacking

Piero Ausilio shrugged off rumours linking former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho with a return to Inter as he insisted the Serie A side are "very happy" with Luciano Spalletti.

Mourinho's two-and-a-half year tenure came to an end on Tuesday after the embattled manager was sacked by United, who fell 19 points off the pace following their 3-1 defeat to Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

Speculation of a return to Inter, where Mourinho is still a revered figure after guiding the Nerazzurri to the treble of Scudetto, Champions League and Coppa Italia in 2010, has emerged since the 55-year-old's departure from Manchester.

However, Inter director Ausilio said his club have no plans to replace head coach Spalletti with Mourinho.

Manchester United has announced that Jose Mourinho has left the Club.We would like to thank him for his work during his time at Manchester United and wish him success in the future. December 18, 2018

"I was surprised because we are talking about a great manager," Ausilio said. "Unfortunately we all need to deliver results in football. I cannot know what the motivations are behind Man United's decision.

"I have a great opinion of Mourinho as a manager but for how it concerns Inter's future we are very happy with our manager.

"We are building our future together with him and we want to continue together."

Inter – who have not claimed the Scudetto since Mourinho's treble-winning campaign – are third this season and 14 points behind leaders Juventus.