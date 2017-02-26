Mourinho equals Clough and Ferguson record with EFL Cup triumph

Jose Mourinho has tied Brian Clough and Alex Ferguson to become the joint-most successful manager in EFL Cup history.

Manchester United's enthralling 3-2 victory over Southampton at Wembley on Sunday gave Mourinho his fourth EFL Cup trophy as a manager.

The Portuguese also claimed the trophy in 2005, 2007 and 2015 during his two spells as Chelsea manager.

Clough and Ferguson also won the tournament, previously known as the League Cup, on four occasions during their legendary managerial careers, with Mourinho now level after Zlatan Ibrahimovic's late winner settled a pulsating encounter.

United now have five EFL Cup trophies to their name - a record only bettered by eight-time winners Liverpool.