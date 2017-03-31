Mourinho has no time for Griezmann dalliance over Manchester weather

Jose Mourinho has no time for Antoine Griezmann's hesitance to join Manchester United over fears about the British weather, saying the club's transfer plans will not wait for players uncommitted to joining.

United have been linked with a money-spinning move for Atletico Madrid star Griezmann, less than a year on from breaking the word transfer record to sign his international colleague Paul Pogba.

Goals are a priority for Mourinho once the transfer window reopens, United's tally of 42 strikes in 27 games is by far the lowest in the top seven and matches that of 11th-placed Bournemouth, who took a draw from Old Trafford last month.

Griezmann was quoted by RMC last month as saying: "England, I have a lot of doubts about my private life. Everything like rain, bad weather... I need to feel happy outside."

Mourinho says he is not interested in individuals with such concerns.

"If a player wants to move to London, enjoy London, we don't want you," said Mourinho. "If the first thing you think is where you're going to live - think Los Angeles, Galaxy would be the first choice, then Vitoria Setubal, go to the beach every day.

Jose Mourinho on the summer transfer window: "I'm sure that we are going to do something interesting." March 31, 2017

"There are beautiful places to live and to play. We want people who are really engaged by the first contact. We want people that if I call or Mr Woodward calls some guy or some agent, we want people who are immediately engaged or dreaming about coming.

"This is the profile of players we want. If you don't want to come to us, good luck, enjoy your other club."

Mourinho concedes that United could struggle to land his primary targets come the summer, however, he retains hope for an "interesting" set of additions.

"It's very important and the board knows that but I also know that in this moment the market is very difficult, so I'm not a silly manager to say I give the names and you have to give me the players," Mournho said.

"First of all they know I am not asking for impossible targets, I ask for difficult targets.

"Then it is a difficult job and they try to do the best they can and I'm sure that in the end of the summer, probably, we don’t have exactly my first options because it's difficult to succeed in every attempt.

"But I'm sure that we are going to do something interesting and to improve our team for next season."