Manchester United identify Ligue 1 striker as possible Romelu Lukaku replacement

Manchester United have made a late move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline, according to stories in France.

Yahoo Sports France report that United are eyeing the former Celtic man as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who could join Inter this summer.

The Red Devils will have to move quickly to wrap up a deal, with the English window closing three days before their opening Premier League game against Chelsea.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were linked with Dembele earlier in the summer but did not follow up on their initial interest.

However, United are now ready to return with a formal offer should Lukaku edge closer to the Old Trafford exit door.

Dembele scored 20 goals for Lyon in all competition in 2018/19, his first season at the club.

