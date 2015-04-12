Musacchio suffers horrific ankle injury
Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a horrific injury in a 1-1 draw at Getafe on Sunday.
The twice-capped Argentina international was attempting to evade a Diego Castro challenge on the right wing when he planted his left foot in the turf, prompting the lower leg to snap.
Early reports suggest Musacchio's ankle bore the brunt of the injury.
The incident undoubtedly rules Musacchio out for the remainder of the season and ends any hopes he had of featuring for his country at the Copa America in June.
