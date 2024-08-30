Mysterious fence installed outside St. James' Park leaves Newcastle United fans utterly bewildered

By
published

Newcastle United fans have been left shocked at the recent erection of an odd looking fence outside St. James' Park

A strange fence has been erected outside of St. James&#039; Park
A strange fence has been erected outside of St. James' Park (Image credit: x.com/@NewcastleUnitedSupportersTrust)

Newcastle United fans have been left scratching their heads in bewilderment after a strange fence has been erected outside St. James' Park.

The structure has been installed outside the East Stand of the stadium on Leazes Terrace and some Magpies' fans have raised concerns it could be a fire hazard if left in place. The landowner of the small space is not associated with or affiliated with Newcastle United and suspicions have been raised.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.