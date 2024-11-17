Nations League: Who are the ITV commentators and pundits for England vs Republic of Ireland?

By
published

Who are the ITV commentators and pundits for England vs Republic of Ireland? Let's take a look

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 19: Former Footballers Ian Wright and Roy Keane speak as they present on ITV Sport prior to the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford on March 19, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Ian Wright and Roy Keane working for ITV (Image credit: Getty Images)

England take on Republic of Ireland at Wembley on Sunday, 17 November, in what is their final match of their 2024 Nations League campaign.

After beating Republic of Ireland 2-0 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin in September, England will want to inflict even more damage on the Boys in Green with another victory. The game is also Lee Carsley's final match in interim charge of the Three Lions, before Thomas Tuchel takes over at the start of 2025.

But who are the ITV commentators and pundits for England vs Republic of Ireland? FourFourTwo brings you everything you need to know.

Who are the ITV commentators for England vs Republic of Ireland?

ITV Euro 2024 Lee Dixon, pundit for NBC Sport during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on August 22, 2022 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Dixon will be on the mic for ITV (Image credit: Getty Images)

As proved familiar at Euro 2024, Sam Matterface will lead the commentary for England vs Republic of Ireland. After becoming ITV's lead commentator in 2020, Matterface has regularly called the shots for England's games during tournaments and other games shown by the broadcaster.

Lee Dixon, meanwhile, is on co-commentary duties, with the former England and Arsenal right-back having stepped into the role over the last decade. A regular voice alongside Matterface, Dixon will look to provide in-game expert analysis and insight from the gantry at Wembley.

Who are the ITV pundits for England vs Republic of Ireland?

Dublin , Ireland - 7 September 2024; ITV pundits, former Republic of Ireland captain Roy Keane, left, and former England player Ian Wright after the UEFA Nations League B Group 2 match between Republic of Ireland and England at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Roy Keane and Ian Wright (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mark Pougtach will present from the studio as England take on Republic of Ireland, having performed that role since taking over from Adrian Chiles in 2015. The broadcaster's main football presenter, Pougatch also works on Australia's Stan Sports' coverage of the Champions League.

Roy Keane and Ian Wright will join Pougatch in the studio for the crunch game, with the pair on punditry duty. Keane played 67 times for Republic of Ireland during his career, and ended up coaching the national team for five years once he had retired from playing.

Wright, meanwhile, picked up 33 England caps in his international career, though he never managed to play at a major tournament for the Three Lions. Both ex-professionals scored nine international goals.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 