Nations League: Who are the ITV commentators and pundits for England vs Republic of Ireland?

England take on Republic of Ireland at Wembley on Sunday, 17 November, in what is their final match of their 2024 Nations League campaign.

After beating Republic of Ireland 2-0 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin in September, England will want to inflict even more damage on the Boys in Green with another victory. The game is also Lee Carsley's final match in interim charge of the Three Lions, before Thomas Tuchel takes over at the start of 2025.

But who are the ITV commentators and pundits for England vs Republic of Ireland? FourFourTwo brings you everything you need to know.

Dixon will be on the mic for ITV (Image credit: Getty Images)

As proved familiar at Euro 2024, Sam Matterface will lead the commentary for England vs Republic of Ireland. After becoming ITV's lead commentator in 2020, Matterface has regularly called the shots for England's games during tournaments and other games shown by the broadcaster.

Lee Dixon, meanwhile, is on co-commentary duties, with the former England and Arsenal right-back having stepped into the role over the last decade. A regular voice alongside Matterface, Dixon will look to provide in-game expert analysis and insight from the gantry at Wembley.

Who are the ITV pundits for England vs Republic of Ireland?

Roy Keane and Ian Wright (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mark Pougtach will present from the studio as England take on Republic of Ireland, having performed that role since taking over from Adrian Chiles in 2015. The broadcaster's main football presenter, Pougatch also works on Australia's Stan Sports' coverage of the Champions League.

Roy Keane and Ian Wright will join Pougatch in the studio for the crunch game, with the pair on punditry duty. Keane played 67 times for Republic of Ireland during his career, and ended up coaching the national team for five years once he had retired from playing.

Wright, meanwhile, picked up 33 England caps in his international career, though he never managed to play at a major tournament for the Three Lions. Both ex-professionals scored nine international goals.