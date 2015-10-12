Neuer, De Gea the Messi and Ronaldo of goalkeeping - Ferguson

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson believes Manuel Neuer and David de Gea are the best goalkeepers in the world and feels they are as good in their position as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are as outfield players.

Neuer was voted the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) World's Best Goalkeeper in 2013 and 2014, while De Gea was named the Premier League's top shot-stopper in both 2012-13 and 2014-15.

"Neuer and De Gea are the best goalkeepers in the world," Ferguson was quoted as saying by Kicker.

"And by quite some distance as well.

"You have Messi and Ronaldo as outfield players and then Neuer and De Gea as the goalkeepers' equivalent."

Ferguson signed De Gea from Atletico Madrid in 2011 when he was still in charge at Old Trafford and the Spain international has since made over 180 appearances in all competitions for United.

He was dropped in favour of Sergio Romero earlier this campaign as a proposed transfer to Real Madrid fell through, but was reinstated as United's No.1 after signing a contract renewal until 2019.

Neuer has been with Bayern since joining them from Schalke in 2011 and has since guided them to three Bundesliga titles, two DFB Pokals, the Champions League and the Club World Cup.