New Everton boss Frank Lampard’s career in pictures
By PA Staff published
Frank Lampard is the new manager of Everton having been appointed to succeed Rafael Benitez at Goodison Park.
It will be a third managerial role for the former England midfielder, following previous stints in charge of Derby and Chelsea.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at Lampard’s career in pictures.
