New Everton boss Frank Lampard’s career in pictures

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Reading v Chelsea – Madejski Stadium
(Image credit: Andrew Matthews)

Frank Lampard is the new manager of Everton having been appointed to succeed Rafael Benitez at Goodison Park.

It will be a third managerial role for the former England midfielder, following previous stints in charge of Derby and Chelsea.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Lampard’s career in pictures.

Soccer/West Ham v NK Osijek 3

Lampard began his career at West Ham, alongside Paolo Di Canio (Tom Hevezi/PA)

Chelsea New Signing Lampard

His form earned him an £11million switch to Chelsea in 2001 (Martyn Hayhow/PA)

Chelsea v Leeds

Lampard was quickly among the goals, here in a 3-2 win over Leeds (David Davies/PA)

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Chelsea v Stoke City – Stamford Bridge

He went on to score 211 goals for the Blues (Matthew Impey/PA)

Soccer – FA Cup – Final – Chelsea v Everton – Wembley Stadium

Including the winner in the 2009 FA Cup final against Everton (Nick Potts/PA)

Soccer – FA Barclays Premiership – Chelsea v Charlton Athletic – Stamford Bridge

Lampard, with Jose Mourinho and John Terry, won three Premier League titles (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Champions League Final Preview Package

And the Champions League in 2012 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Soccer – International Friendly – England v Brazil – Wembley Stadium

Lampard made 106 appearances for England, scoring 29 goals (Adam Davy/PA)

Soccer – Frank Lampard

Lampard finished his playing career in England with Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Leeds United v Derby County – Sky Bet Championship Play-off – Semi Final – Second Leg – Elland Road

He cut his managerial teeth with Derby, reaching the Championship play-off final (Nick Potts/PA)

Aston Villa v Derby County – Sky Bet Championship Play-off – Final – Wembley Stadium

But the Rams were beaten at Wembley by Aston Villa (John Walton/PA)

Frank Lampard Unveiling – Stamford Bridge

Lampard took the Chelsea job in 2019 (Yui Mok/PA)

Arsenal v Chelsea – Heads Up FA Cup Final – Wembley Stadium

He led the Blues to the FA Cup final, but they lost to Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea v Luton Town – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – Stamford Bridge

Lampard’s last match in charge before being sacked by Chelsea was an FA Cup win over Luton in January 2021 (Nick Potts/PA)

