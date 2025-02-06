Newcastle could lose influential player this February, with European transfer window still open: report

Newcastle could lose an influential member of their squad in February, despite the transfer window being closed for Premier League sides.

While some sides were extremely active in making signings, Eddie Howe's side completed an extremely quiet winter window this year, with no new players moving to Newcastle due to concerns over the Premier League's PSRs.

They did sell Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United, with Lloyd Kelly, Isaac Hayden and Alex Murphy all departing the club on loan. That might not be the last of the departures at Newcastle.

Newcastle could lose key squad member

Newcastle celebrate reaching the League Cup final

After beating Arsenal 4-0 on aggregate on Wednesday night to confirm their spot against either Liverpool or Tottenham in the League Cup final next month, things are looking extremely positive around the club.

That has potential to change in the next week, however, with one of the sides influential players being targeted for a shock move.

Newcastle players celebrate at St. James' Park

According to ESPN, Galatasaray are keen on signing Kieran Trippier this February, with the Turkish transfer window deadline not until February 11.

Managed by Okan Buruk, Galatasaray are currently top of the Super Lig but want to add a full-back and centre-back to their squad for the second half of the campaign.

Trippier would have to complete the move by Thursday to be registered for Galatasaray's Europa League knockout stage squad, however, which seems extremely unlikely considering he played in Newcastle's 2-0 win against Arsenal on Wednesday night.

The report adds that a deal is "complicated", despite the 34-year-old having been limited to just five Premier League starts this season. Tino Livramento has moved ahead of him in the pecking order at St. James' Park, but, with Lloyd Kelly having departed for Juventus, Eddie Howe is reluctant to lose anymore defenders.

Trippier could be set to leave

In FourFourTwo's view, this is certainly a deal that could happen, especially when considering Trippier has moved abroad - to Atletico Madrid - in the past. Whether this is a deal that gets concluded before the February 11 deadline, though, seems unlikely.

Trippier is valued at under £7m by Transfermarkt, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2026. Newcastle are in FA Cup action at the weekend against Birmingham City.