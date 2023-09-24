Newcastle hit Sheffield United for eight in one of biggest Premier League away wins

Newcastle United thrashed Sheffield United 8-0 at Bramall Lane on Sunday in one of the biggest away wins in Premier League history.

The Magpies went in 3-0 ahead at the interval following goals from Sean Longstaff, Dan Burn and Sven Botman in a one-sided first half, but there was worse to come for the Blades in the second period.

Callum Wilson made it 4-0 after 56 minutes and Anthony Gordon added another shortly afterwards with a stunning strike from distance.

That was 5-0, but Eddie Howe's men were not finished yet as Miguel Almiron, bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak all got on the scoresheet in the latter stages to complete an unbelievable 8-0 rout.

In total, eight goals and eight different scorers, which has never happened before in the Premier League. In fact, it was the first English top-flight match with eight different scorers since Liverpool thrashed Crystal Palace 9-0 at Anfield back in 1989.

It was another cruel afternoon for Sheffield United, beaten in the 100th minute by Tottenham in north London last weekend after leading that match deep into added time.

The Blades are bottom of the Premier League with just one point and found themselves on the wrong side of one of the biggest away wins in Premier League history.

Leicester's 9-0 win at Southampton in 2009 is the only bigger away win than this one, which eclipsed even Manchester United's 8-1 victory at Nottingham Forest back in 1999.

Earlier, Sheffield United had paid tribute to their former midfielder Maddy Cusack, who tragically passed away on Wednesday at the age of 27.

But the Blades were unable to mark the sad occasion with a positive performance or result and fans left in their droves in the second half as the goals flew in.

Newcastle, with three wins and three defeats this season, are up to eighth in the table and the Magpies now have the fourth-best goal difference in the competition.

