Newcastle release Sandro Tonali statement confirming 10-month ban and return date

Newcastle United have released a statement confirming a 10-month ban for marquee summer signing Sandro Tonali from the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) for illegal betting charges.

The midfielder, who is thought to have cost the Magpies around €70m when signing from AC Milan in summer, will be eligible to return to competitive football from Tuesday, 27th August 2024. He will miss the 2024 Euros should Italy qualify and the start of the 2024/25 domestic season.

The statement added: “FIGC's sanction includes an overall 18-month ban, with eight months commuted as the player participates in a therapeutic plan and educational programme in Italy consisting of 16 commitments."

Tonali admitted to betting on matches in Italy while registered for AC Milan, with his cooperation helping to reduce the length of his punishment.

Magpies manager Eddie Howe had previously said there was a "high chance" of the midfielder lining-up to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday evening as the club waited for FIFA to ratify the ban.

Newcastle will now re-educate their players on the dangers of gambling, with Howe rejecting accusations that the club failed in its due diligence while signing the Italian.

"You can put more resources into it, but there are some things you will never know about someone’s personal life," he said. "That’s just how it is. You make a signing in good faith. There will always be an element of risk with any player that we have signed, that any player we have signed historically, but these things can happen."

Aston Villa midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has also been questioned in relation to the same betting probe. He contests the allegations against him.

The incidents follow Ivan Toney’s eight-month ban for breaching the Football Association's gambling laws in May this year.

