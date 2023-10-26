Newcastle's Sandro Tonali banned for 10 months for betting breaches in Italy

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has been hit with a 10-month ban for betting breaches during his time at AC Milan, the Italian Football Federation said on Thursday.

Tonali, who joined Newcastle from Milan in the summer in a €70 million transfer plus add-ons, will now not be able to play again for the Magpies until next season and will also miss Euro 2024 in Germany next summer.

The 23-year-old, who has been capped 15 times by Italy, will have to attend treatment sessions for problem gamblers and give talks about his experience for an additional eight months as part of his deal with the FIGC.

A plea bargain has seen the Newcastle player escape a longer ban of up to three years, but he faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Tonali is one of three Italian players investigated recently for betting breaches and was sent home from an Italy training camp earlier this month along with Aston Villa's Nicolo Zaniolo after the police probe came to light.

Nicolo Fagiolo is the other player in question. The Juventus midfielder was handed a seven-month ban with an extra five months suspended by the FIGC for breaches of betting rules.

Tonali's agent Giuseppe Riso said last Tuesday that the player "is fighting against a gambling addiction," adding that the player is "shocked, shaken and sad" by the situation.

"The rules set out a certain number of years of sanctions, plea-bargaining is allowed as are extenuating circumstances," FIGC president Gabriele Gravina told reporters.

"The lads have been incredibly cooperative so we continue to follow the rules as they are set out."

