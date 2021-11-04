Newcastle transfer news: Magpies poised to make offer for Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho

Newcastle are planning to submit an offer for Philippe Coutinho in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Magpies were taken over by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) last month and are expected to strengthen their squad at the start of 2022.

Newcastle are currently second-bottom of the Premier League and are yet to win a game this term.

Their squad is arguably among the weakest in the division and January investment could be required if Newcastle are to avoid relegation.

According to Sport, Coutinho is one of the players under consideration by the powers that be at St James' Park.

The attacking midfielder has endured an underwhelming four-year spell at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona agreed a deal worth up to £142m to sign him from Liverpool in January 2018, but Coutinho has contributed little since then.

The Catalan club are desperate to reduce their wage bill as they continue to grapple with enormous debts totalling more than £1bn.

They are ready to listen to offers for Coutinho, who has started only four matches in La Liga this season.

The report states that the former Liverpool star is likely to find game time even harder to come by under Xavi Hernandez, who is expected to be appointed as Ronald Koeman's permanent successor in the coming days.

Barcelona have tried to offload Coutinho in each of the past two summers, but to no avail.

An influx of cash in the northeast of England represents an opportunity for the Blaugrana, while Newcastle are looking for a statement signing following the takeover.

The Magpies must hope that Coutinho is interested in a move to St James' Park, where he could be involved in a relegation dogfight in the second half of the season.

The Brazilian played the best football of his career in the Premier League, and Newcastle will hope that works in their favour.

NOW READ

IN THE MAG Messi, Neymar, Mbappe – destined for glory or doomed to fail? PLUS Ronaldo exclusive, George Graham, Oldham and more

LIST Free agents: The five most valuable Premier League players out of contract next summer

TRANSFERS Premier League: 8 signings who have surprised and shocked fans - for good reasons and bad