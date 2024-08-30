Newcastle United launch late transfer plot to sign Chelsea defender: report

Newcastle United aren't giving up their quest to sign a new centre-back just yet.

The Magpies pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been well documented but it appears as though their attention is now turning elsewhere. Joe Gomez, Mohamed Simakan and Edmond Tapsoba have also been linked with a move to St. James' Park this summer.

However, time is ticking down towards the deadline, but it appears as though Newcastle have sounded out another potential replacement. Better yet, their newest target already has Premier League experience and could be available for a cut-throat price before Friday's deadline.

According to Ben Jacobs, Trevor Chalobah could now make a move to Newcastle United with Chelsea willing to let the player leave. Wolves and Crystal Palace are also both said to hold a strong interest in the 25-year-old who has been seemingly frozen out by new manager Enzo Maresca.

Transfermarkt values Chalobah at just €13m (£10.9m) and the defender has been capped three times at England Under-21 level throughout his career. A regular under Graham Potter, the former Ipswich Town loanee has since not been able to break into Chelsea's first team and thus is likely to seek a move away from his boyhood club.

Newcastle United are in need of a centre-back after missing out on Guehi's signature and FourFourTwo admits that the Chelsea man would be a welcome addition to provide useful cover at the back for Newcastle this season. Chalobah has ceiling room for improvement and could quickly adapt to the style seen by Eddie Howe.

"I don't know currently," said the Newcastle manager when asked if his side would sanction any transfer deals before Friday's window closes. "There is still time and there is work going on to try and see what we can do in the last few hours of the window. So while there is time there is hope.

"...I don't think we will be closed [for business] right until the end. There may be one or two of the younger players going out, there's two or three of those. So let's see what happens in the last few hours."

