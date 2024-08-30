Newcastle United launch late transfer plot to sign Chelsea defender: report

Newcastle United want to sign a new centre-back and their efforts could edge-on towards the last hours of the deadline

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe wants to sign a new defender
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is planning a final throw of the dice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle United aren't giving up their quest to sign a new centre-back just yet.

The Magpies pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been well documented but it appears as though their attention is now turning elsewhere. Joe Gomez, Mohamed Simakan and Edmond Tapsoba have also been linked with a move to St. James' Park this summer.

