Newcastle United plot €70m superstar move to smash their transfer record: report

Newcastle United are looking to add a creative linchpin to their side for a club-record €70 million fee.

The Magpies are in the cusp of Champions League football for the first time in two decades after a fantastic season – but manager Eddie Howe hasn't flashed the cash in quite the way some would have expected. Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon cost around €40m, Alexander Isak around €60m but the core of the first team still includes plenty of stars that Howe inherited.

That could all be shaken up, however, as Newcastle look to bring in highly-rated European superstars who can help the club compete on the continent as well as domestically.

Newcastle are on the brink of European football – with pletny of players who were keystones before the money arrived (Image credit: Getty Images)

Philipp Hinze (opens in new tab) of Sky Sports Germany (opens in new tab) has made the claim (opens in new tab) that Dominic Szoboszlai is a target for Newcastle this summer, as Howe looks to improve his squad.

The RB Leipzig has been one of the best-regarded playmakers in European football since moving to the Bundesliga and can play in various positions. As well as being able to play in midfield, the Hungarian can play out wide, too.

Newcastle's midfield this season has been industrious to say the least – so a creative spark may well be a necessity this summer. Bruno Guimaraes plays deepest in midfield, with the likes of Joe Willock and Joelinton used most often either side, with neither offering the volume of chance creation that some of the top sides have.

Szoboszlai would be likely to slot in there – but may also be an option from the left flank, with Allan Saint-Maximin featuring less this season.

Dominik Szoboszlai of RB Leipzig could be heading to St. James' Park (Image credit: Oliver Hardt/Getty Images)

Newcastle are also said to be in for Leicester City talisman James Maddison (opens in new tab).

Szoboszlai is valued at €40m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Newcastle United stories

Former Newcastle star Yohan Cabaye has told FFT he was "surprised" when Joe Kinnear called him "Yohan Kebab" live on radio – and why he went on strike at the Magpies.

Kieran Tierney is a major target for the Toon, while former Leeds star Raphinha is on the shortlist, too.

In other news, emails have revealed the UK Government's involvement in Newcastle United's Saudi takeover.