Newcastle United report: Bruno Guimaraes' agent confirms Brazilian's future in now-deleted tweet

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been touted with a move to just about every elite club in Europe thanks to his transformative role in the Magpies' post-takeover success.

Signed in January 2022 from French giants Lyon, the Brazilian was one of the first major signings of a new era which has seen Newcastle transformed from relegation strugglers to Champions League hopefuls in a short period of time. Guimaraes' impressive form over the past two years has reportedly piqued the interest of several elite clubs, most notably Paris St Germain.

However, with the Magpies looking increasingly likely to miss out on Champions League football for next season, many felt they would have a hard time keeping hold of their prized asset.

Where does Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes' future lie?

Guimaraes has adhered himself to the fans since arriving from Lyon. (Image credit: Getty)

The midfielder would be no stranger to the French champions after Newcastle and PSG were drawn together in this season's Champions League group stage, leading to one of the Magpies' greatest nights following a 4-0 win at an apoplectic St. James' Park.

With rumours about a move to Paris failing to dissipate the player's agent, Alexis Malavolta, was spotted in the French capital recently.

Despite understandable concern regarding a potential meeting between the two parties, Malavolta was quick to squash any speculation in a now-deleted tweet.

"Good morning," he began.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I would like to point out that I am in ~Paris for private and family reasons and not for work. Please respect and don't make up stories. Bruno is very happy in Newcastle. THANKS!"

With a contract running until 2028 and having signed an extension just seven months ago, it is certain to take an enormous bid to dislodge the Brazilian this summer, if at all possible.

More Newcastle United stories

Sean Longstaff scored in the Champions League vs PSG at home, then watched the away fixture in a local pub next to his old school

Revealed: Sean Longstaff’s parting message to Dan Ashworth regarding his future after Newcastle United

24 hours in Milan (and four in Oslo) watching Newcastle United in the Champions League again after 20 years