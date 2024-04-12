Newcastle United report: Bruno Guimaraes' agent confirms Brazilian's future in now-deleted tweet

By James Ridge
published

Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes' future remains highly debated ahead of the summer transfer window

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United, December 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been touted with a move to just about every elite club in Europe thanks to his transformative role in the Magpies' post-takeover success.

Signed in January 2022 from French giants Lyon, the Brazilian was one of the first major signings of a new era which has seen Newcastle transformed from relegation strugglers to Champions League hopefuls in a short period of time. Guimaraes' impressive form over the past two years has reportedly piqued the interest of several elite clubs, most notably Paris St Germain.

