Sean Longstaff scored in the Champions League vs PSG at home, then watched the away fixture in a local pub next to his old school

By Matthew Ketchell
published

Injury ruled the midfielder out of a crunch European game for Newcastle in Paris, but he didn’t want to just sit his house and watch alone

Newcastle player Sean Longstaff celebrates after scoring the third goal during the UEFA Champions League match between Newcastle United FC and Paris Saint-Germain at St. James Park on October 04, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Sean Longstaff celebrates after scoring the third goal vs PSG in the Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sean Longstaff will find it difficult to top the moment he scored for Newcastle United in the Champions League. Adding to the magnitude of that moment was the fact it came at the iconic Gallowgate End of St James’ Park, a venue that hadn’t seen Champions League football for 20 years.

It also came against a stellar PSG side containing Kylian Mbappe, who have since advanced as far as the competition's Last 16. It all but sealed the game for Newcastle who went 3-0 up with Longstaff’s powerful drive past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

They eventually won the game 4-1 to record one of the greatest wins in the club’s 130+ year history. “It was a night made in heaven,” explains Longstaff to FourFourTwo

VIDEO: The GENIUS Way Newcastle United Destroyed PSG

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1