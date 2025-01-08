Newcastle United star offered to relegation-threatened Premier League trio: report

Eddie Howe's side look set to be preparing for January business

Newcastle United are looking to offload one of their squad players for between €20-€25million, according to reports.

The Magpies had a relatively unsuccessful summer window, first battling the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) deadline, before later embarking on a fruitless chase of Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

The north-east side are looking to turn their fortunes this January, however, and are looking to offload their lesser-used assets, potentially creating financial space for mid-season incomings.

Newcastle winger Miguel Almiron offered to three Premier League clubs

Miguel Almiron has had less involvement for Newcastle this term than in previous seasons (Image credit: Alamy)

It has been reported by CaughtOffside that Newcastle winger Miguel Almiron has been offered to league strugglers Palace, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers in January.

The report states that they’ve been quoted a fee of around €20-€25million, which equates to around £16.7-£20.9million at current rates.

Almiron has been an important player to the Magpies in the past but both parties may now be ready to move on

However, the English top tier is not the Paraguay international’s only option. According to CaughtOffside, Greek side Olympiacos, MLS outfit Charlotte FC and a Brazilian quartet — Santos, Botafogo, Sao Paulo and Palmeiras — are all interested in his services.

Almiron was once one of Eddie Howe’s most trusted lieutenants, notching 11 goals and two assists in the manager’s first full season at St James’ Park, but his influence waned last season, netting just three times, and he’s struggled to get off the bench so far in this campaign.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That, and Newcastle’s well-documented search for a right-winger — Almiron’s predominant position — suggests the writing’s on the wall for the 30-year-old, who has a contract running until next summer.

The Magpies were forced to sell promising midfielder Elliot Anderson to meet PSR obligations last summer so, with this marketing of Almiron, it appears the club are looking to do business on their own terms this time round, potentially to make way for signings in key areas.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Almiron’s case has all the hallmarks of a player who’s due to move on.

He joined a Newcastle side that had settled into a mid-table rhythm under Steve Bruce, and now finds himself in an altogether more ambitious outfit, where the aims are European football and England’s top prizes, and the subsequent requirements are slightly beyond his capabilities.

At 30 years old he still has plenty to offer a top side, but a move at this stage probably works best for both parties.