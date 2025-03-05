Newcastle United suffer huge blow as extent of star player's injury revealed

By
published

The Newcastle United player will miss the Carabao Cup final - and the rest of the campaign

Newcastle players celebrate a goal in the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle United were knocked out of the FA Cup after losing 2-1 to Brighton, after extra time, but it was a game that had consequences that will undoubtedly impact the rest of their season.

Anthony Gordon was sent off after a lunging shove into Jan Paul van Hecke’s head, meaning he will miss Newcastle’s trip to Wembley when they face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup later this month.

Alexander Isak was also substituted early as a precaution, with one other Newcastle player omitted from the matchday squad against Brighton.

Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall out for the rest of the season

Newcastle squad for 2024/25 NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Lewis Hall of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at St James' Park on September 01, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Hall has been vital for Newcastle this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Full-back Lewis Hall will miss the rest of the season in a huge blow to Newcastle’s top-four hopes and trophy aspirations. The 20-year-old was injured in his side's 2-0 loss to Liverpool in late February.

The club confirmed in a statement that Hall suffered an injury to a bone in his foot. The statement said: "Following a scan and advice from a specialist, Lewis will undergo surgery before a period of rehabilitation with the club’s medical team."

Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion scores his team's first goal under pressure from Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at St James' Park on October 19, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Hall and Tino Livramento pressure Brighton's Danny Welbeck. (Image credit: Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Hall has played 34 times for Newcastle this season, providing five assists. In FourFourTwo’s opinion Hall has been one of the best left-backs in the league this season, providing relentless energy in attack and solidity in defence.

Eddie Howe’s side face West Ham, when the Premier League returns this weekend, which will show how Newcastle attempt to navigate such a damaging injury.

Kieran Trippier was also substituted against Brighton with a suspected back injury, meaning Matt Targett is likely to start against West Ham, with Newcastle fans hoping that the experienced Trippier, who ranked at no.16 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest ever British players to play abroad, is available for the Carabao Cup final.

Newcastle have just four fully fit defenders remaining, with Sven Botman also an injury concern whilst Jamaal Lascelles is unlikely to return until the end of the season.

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal is challenged by Tino Livramento of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Arsenal FC at St James' Park on November 02, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Tino Livramento remains likeliest to step in for Hall (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

These defensive worries, alongside Gordon’s suspension and Isak’s potential injury, leave Newcastle looking threadbare in the run-up to their second League Cup final in just three years.

After being knocked out of the FA Cup, the League Cup remains Newcastle’s only realistic chance of silverware this season, with Hall’s injury and Gordon’s suspension certainly a significant barrier.

Ben Marsden
Ben Marsden

Ben is currently studying for his NCTJ qualification with News Associates after graduating from Durham University. He is an avid Liverpool fan, lover of tactics and long-time enthusiast of FourFourTwo’s quizzes. His favourite memories of being a journalist so far include his interview with musician Banners that featured in the Liverpool FC Programme, as well as Jurgen Klopp signing his article for his student newspaper on Klopp’s brilliant tenure at Anfield. When he does play football he plays as a bizarre striker/right-wing/right-back hybrid.

