Newcastle United are proceeding with controversial transfer as Sandro Tonali cover – with rivals enraged: report

Newcastle United are closing in on a replacement for Sandro Tonali – which could light a touchpaper under the Premier League.

The Toon are have lost their Italian midfield maestro for 10 months, following a ban from the Italian Football Association, with Tonali set to miss the rest of the season and the Azzurri's title defence at Euro 2024. Competing on four fronts this term, Newcastle are now turning attention to replacements.

Loan moves have been touted to replace Tonali in the short-term – and one particular idea has been met with unhappiness from some on social media.

According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, the Magpies are exploring a loan deal for Ruben Neves.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder is now at Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, having made a lucrative switch in the summer. Al-Hilal, meanwhile, are 75 per cent owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund – the same group that owns 80 per cent of Newcastle United.

With the Tyneside outfit unable to afford a top-class replacement outright due to Financial Fair Play restrictions, the report has noted that the shared ownership of the two clubs "can help the success of the operation".

Multi-club models are extremely controversial in football and the idea that Newcastle could circumvent FFP simply because their owners have a stake in Saudi Arabian clubs brings a question of unfairness to the Premier League.

On the pitch at least, Neves would be seen as the ideal replacement for Tonali, as a strong defensive presence able to play either as a defensive midfielder or a No.8.

The 26-year-old is valued at €40 million by Transfermarkt.

