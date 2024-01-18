Manchester City report: Kalvin Phillips to make surprising loan, with confirmation future will be sorted imminently

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is said to be attracting interest from intriguing places, with his future set to be sorted out very soon.

The England international has failed to break into Pep Guardiola's plans at the Etihad Stadium ever since his £42 million move from Leeds United in 2022.

Phillips, 28, is said to prefer a temporary switch to Newcastle United this month, with West Ham United, Everton and Crystal Palace also interested in taking him on a short-term deal.

According to the latest news via The Telegraph, Phillips' future is likely to be decided next week and a move to Spain on a temporary basis is still not out of the question, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid interested.

The report also states how keeping himself firmly in Gareth Southgate's plans ahead of the upcoming European Championships in Germany remains a particular priority and staying in the Premier League may help ease those woes. Newcastle themselves are currently dealing with a whole host of injury issues, with midfielder Joelinton the latest player facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines for the Magpies.

Eddie Howe's side, however, have space for just one incoming domestic loan, with the possibility of bringing in a player from the Saudi Pro League still an attractive proposition too.

Juventus are another who are yet to make a decision on the former Leeds United man, having been tipped as a potential front-runner to sign him as early as last week. Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson also amplified his interest in Phillips, should any opportunity arise for the Eagles during the January window.

“I would like to think that if Kalvin Phillips is available and is a possibility for the club,” Hodgson explained.

“Once again, there would be financial restrictions. Who knows whether the club feels that they can afford that, but if you’re talking about the level of player, I don’t think there would be many managers who would not say they would be really happy to have him come to the club.”

Whilst it remains to be seen just where the Manchester City man ends up, a potential permanent deal has been touted as a no-go, given the Yorkshireman is currently under contract with City until at least 2028.

