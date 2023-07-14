Newcastle United to bring Canadian superstar to Tyneside in surprise signing: report

Newcastle United could spring a surprise move for one Canadian superstar as Eddie Howe continues his Tyneside revolution.

Despite the riches of their ownership, the Magpies have been fairly muted in the transfer window, with just Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali arriving so far in terms of big-name buys. 18-year-old Gambian Yankuba Minteh has signed, too.

Newcastle are reportedly keen to add a left-back to their side ahead of the new season, however, while moves for another winger continue to rumble on.

Newcastle United have so far only signed Sandro Tonali this summer (Image credit: Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

According to French outlet L'Equipe, Canadian star Jonathan David is on the radar for the Toon.

David has been linked with a host of English sides for years such as Liverpool and Arsenal. Having won the title with Lille in 2021, he has plenty of top-level experience – but since he is thought to be best deployed as a shadow striker or a false nine, David may be deemed too specific a footballer for some teams.

Newcastle have an intriguing frontline at current, however, with Callum Wilson centrally, Alexander Isak filling in centrally and on the left, and the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin, Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almiron all options.

It's likely that David could fit in across the front three or in an advanced midfield position, with Eddie Howe likely appreciating the Canadian's pressing ability.

Jonathan David is linked with Newcastle United (Image credit: Getty)

Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be interested in his services – but with the north Londoners having a stacked attack, it seems to be a move that hinges on Harry Kane's future.

David is valued at €60 million by Transfermarkt.

More Newcastle United stories

Newcastle United transfer news is ramping up, with the Magpies' ability to spend big coming into focus this summer.

Kieran Tierney's saga is ongoing with the Scot still linked with Newcastle. Tino Livramento of Southampton is on the radar, too, while Chelsea's Conor Gallagher and Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips are both in the crosshairs.

Meanwhile, Newcastle's interest in Kieran Tierney could unlock Alexander Isak to play more of a "Thierry Henry role".